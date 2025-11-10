AstraZeneca Aktie
AstraZeneca's Baxdrostat Achieves Major Breakthrough In Hypertension Treatment In Phase III Trial
(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) announced results from its Bax24 Phase III trial, revealing that baxdrostat significantly reduced 24-hour systolic blood pressure (SBP) in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension (rHTN). The trial demonstrated a placebo-adjusted reduction of 14 mmHg in ambulatory 24-hour average SBP, a magnitude of change that could reshape current treatment practices. Notably, over 70% of patients treated with baxdrostat achieved guideline-recommended blood pressure targets consistently throughout the day.
The study enrolled patients with rHTN who received either 2mg of baxdrostat or placebo in addition to standard care. Efficacy was observed across the entire 24-hour period, including early morning hours—a critical time when cardiovascular risk is heightened. Baxdrostat met its primary endpoint, delivering consistent and clinically meaningful blood pressure reductions at 12 weeks. The treatment was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile aligned with previous findings from the BaxHTN trial.
In addition to the primary results, baxdrostat showed statistically significant improvements in key secondary endpoints, including reductions in night-time average SBP and seated SBP. These outcomes mirrored the positive data from the earlier BaxHTN trial. Impressively, 71% of patients treated with baxdrostat achieved an ambulatory 24-hour average SBP below 130 mmHg, compared to just 17% in the placebo group—highlighting the drug's potential to transform care for patients with the most difficult-to-control hypertension.
