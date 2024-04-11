Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta actively growing in APAC: secures new duty-free contract at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia



11.04.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, increases its footprint in Asia-Pacific, securing a new duty-free contract for two stores at Kualanamu International Airport*, serving the city of Medan and North Sumatra. Operating in Indonesia for more than ten years and with nearly 50 stores, this contract marks Avolta’s third location in Indonesia – the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the world’s fourth most populous nation** – and first for Medan, joining existing outlets at Indonesia’s two main international airports; Jakarta’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. Expected to commence operations in July 2024, Avolta will first open a 350m2 temporary departures store as well an arrivals store of close to 300m2, directly after security and immigration respectively. The final departures store will open following an upgrade of the airport terminal - a maximum of two years after the start date - increasing the store’s floorspace from 300m2 to nearly 650m2 and transforming it into a walk-through store. From this time, both outlets will continue their operations for a period of five years.



The new outlets are designed to cater to the diverse needs of travelers, offering a wide selection of products across all core categories including liquor, tobacco, perfumes and cosmetics and confectionery, along with a curated selection of sunglasses and travel essentials.



David Mackay, Managing Director South East Asia and Oceania at Avolta, said: “On our mission is to make travelers happier all over the world, and our offer will provide passengers with a convenient and luxurious shopping experience at Medan International Airport. We’re excited to work with our partners at Angkasa Pura Aviasi in their ambitious terminal enhancement plans and thank them for the trust they have placed in us. We are sure that our diverse product range, including top international brands and local favorites, means that there is something for everyone, whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or indulging in some personal shopping.”



Kedar Deshpande, Director Commercial & Business Development, PT Angkasa Pura Aviasi said: "Kualanamu International Airport enjoys unique geographical advantage and strong air traffic base, driven by vibrance of economy of Medan city and North Sumatra region. As the airport grows as the western international hub of Indonesia, we believe that now is the right time for joining hands with like-minded business partners to develop the crucial non-aeronautical business of the airport with a long-term view in mind.



By joining forces with a strong partner with global footprint like Avolta, we are very confident of bringing best in class and a never-before-in-Medan width of duty free offerings at both arrival and departure in unique walk-through concept. We hope to provide our growing international passengers at the airport, be they tourists or business travellers, an immersive and unique shopping experience, that will elevate their comfortable travel through our airport to the next level."



*(IATA code: KNO) - Handled 8 million pax in 2019

**Source: World Bank (https://www.worldbank.org/en/country/indonesia/overview)

News Source: Avolta AG

