|
25.03.2024 06:30:09
Avolta adds Cologne Bonn Airport to operational portfolio with award of 17 new stores for ten years, strengthens footprint in Germany
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, is expanding its presence in Europe, by entering into a new partnership with Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. The contract win sees Avolta open 17 new food and beverage stores at Cologne Bonn Airport, located between the cities of Cologne and Bonn, Germany. With 24/7 operations and access to a population of 17 million within 100km, the new stores, set to begin opening in the fourth quarter of 2024, significantly increase Avolta’s contact points with travelers.
Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Avolta said: "This tender win marks a significant milestone, as we enter into a new long-term partnership with Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH. We are honored to be identified as their preferred partner, and are thankful for the opportunity to bring our expertise in food and beverage to Cologne Bonn Airport. It is a great example of our Destination 2027’s strategy for growth in EMEA, with a focus on long-term partnerships in areas where we can leverage our existing presence. A big thanks also goes out to the Avolta team whose collaborative efforts were vital to us securing this significant contract. Our aim is to transform the experience of travelers passing through Cologne Bonn Airport over the next ten years, and make travelers happier.”
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1865785
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1865785 25.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avolta (ex Dufry)
|73,96
|-0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart in die Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX leichter -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt gibt zum Wochenstart etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erreicht ein neues Rekordhoch. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag Verluste.