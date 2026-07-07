Axos Financial Subsidiary Agrees To Acquire Arc Technologies

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) announced that its subsidiary Axos Nevada Holding, LLC has agreed to acquire Arc Technologies, Inc., a financial technology platform. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to integrate Arc's financial intelligence infrastructure and agentic finance tools with Axos' AI capabilities, helping to automate workflows, enhancing the company's ability to serve the millions of small businesses in the United States.

"The combination of Arc's product and software engineering capabilities with Axos' diverse products and services, nationwide distribution, and capital resources creates a compelling opportunity to build a differentiated digital banking solution for businesses across their full lifecycle," said Greg Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axos Financial, Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in July 2026.

In the pre-market hours, AX is trading at $100.00, down 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.