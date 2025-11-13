Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
|
13.11.2025 16:07:37
Baidu Unveils ERNIE 5.0
(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday introduced ERNIE 5.0, its latest natively omni-modal foundation model, at the Baidu World 2025 event.
For sophisticated multimodal understanding and generation, the model incorporates text, images, audio, and video. The general AI agent GenFlow 3.0, the AI workspace Oreate, the no-code app builder MeDo, and digital humans are among the enhancements that Baidu has announced for its entire AI suite.
In order to increase productivity, CEO Robin Li stressed incorporating AI into routine processes.
BIDU is currently trading at $126.65, down $2.29 or 1.78 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!