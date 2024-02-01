|
01.02.2024 07:00:22
Baloise optimises the run-off portfolio in its Belgian life business
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 1 February 2024. Baloise is optimising a run-off life insurance portfolio in Belgium by entering into a reinsurance transaction with RGA International, a subsidiary of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated. The portfolio comprises around 57,000 life insurance policies with reserves of some EUR 900 million.
As part of its active management of closed policy portfolios, Baloise is announcing the optimisation of a life insurance portfolio of its Belgian business unit by means of a reinsurance transaction with RGA International. The run-off portfolio comprises around 57,000 life insurance policies with reserves of some EUR 900 million. This equates to approximately 12 per cent of all reserves in the Belgian life business. The portfolio, which contains savings and pension products with an average guaranteed rate of return of 3.8 per cent, is being secured through a reinsurance transaction in which all of the portfolio’s financial and biometric parameters are transferred to the reinsurer. Baloise in Belgium remains the point of contact for customers and partners.
The transaction represents the next step in Baloise’s strategy for the life insurance business of focusing on modern insurance products. This measure has no significant influence on profit nor on the solvency ratio of the Baloise Group.
Contact
About Baloise
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1827631
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1827631 01.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.24
|Baloise optimises the run-off portfolio in its Belgian life business (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|Baloise optimiert Run-off-Portfolio im belgischen Lebengeschäft (EQS Group)
|
29.01.24
|SPI-Papier Baloise-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Baloise von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|SPI-Titel Baloise-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Baloise von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SPI gibt am Mittwochmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|SPI-Titel Baloise-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Baloise von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.24
|Schlechtes Wetter, Reisegepäck- und Flugverspätung: Baloise führt parametrische Versicherungen ein (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|Baloise introduces parametric insurance policies, covering bad weather, delayed baggage and flight delays (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)
|154,90
|1,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.