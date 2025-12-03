Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Carsten Stolz to leave the Baloise Group as of 31 December 2025



03.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 3 December 2025. Carsten Stolz, CFO of the Baloise Group, has decided to leave the company as of 31 December 2025 in order to pursue new professional challenges outside Baloise. Carsten Stolz has played a key part in shaping and influencing Baloise since 2002, holding various positions at Group level and in the operating business. He became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2017, in which role he has held responsibility on the Corporate Executive Committee and Group Strategy Board (GSB) for the further development and transformation of finance. Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd, expresses his gratitude to Carsten Stolz for the great dedication that he has shown over more than two decades: “We are losing a highly experienced executive and proven leader. Carsten Stolz initiated and successfully implemented the financial transformation of the Baloise Group. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his significant contributions and wishes him all the best for the future.” Contact

