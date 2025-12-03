Baloise Aktie
WKN: 853020 / ISIN: CH0012410517
|
03.12.2025 07:00:13
Carsten Stolz to leave the Baloise Group as of 31 December 2025
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, 3 December 2025. Carsten Stolz, CFO of the Baloise Group, has decided to leave the company as of 31 December 2025 in order to pursue new professional challenges outside Baloise.
Carsten Stolz has played a key part in shaping and influencing Baloise since 2002, holding various positions at Group level and in the operating business. He became Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2017, in which role he has held responsibility on the Corporate Executive Committee and Group Strategy Board (GSB) for the further development and transformation of finance.
Thomas von Planta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd, expresses his gratitude to Carsten Stolz for the great dedication that he has shown over more than two decades: “We are losing a highly experienced executive and proven leader. Carsten Stolz initiated and successfully implemented the financial transformation of the Baloise Group. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his significant contributions and wishes him all the best for the future.”
Contact
About Baloise
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2239356
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2239356 03.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Carsten Stolz verlässt die Baloise Gruppe per 31. Dezember 2025 (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Carsten Stolz to leave the Baloise Group as of 31 December 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.12.25
|SPI-Titel Baloise-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Baloise-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Baloise und Helvetia bestätigen Vollzugstermin der Fusion per 5. Dezember 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.12.25
|Baloise and Helvetia confirm the completion date of 5 December 2025 for their merger (EQS Group)
|
25.11.25
|Innoguer GmbH gewinnt InnoPrix SO! 2025 für biologisch abbaubaren Performance-Golfball (EQS Group)
|
25.11.25
|Innoguer GmbH wins the 2025 InnoPrix SO! for its biodegradable high-performance golf ball (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|SPI-Papier Baloise-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Baloise-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)