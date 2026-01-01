Tencent Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1138D / ISIN: KYG875721634
01.01.2026 22:00:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alibaba vs. Tencent
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's largest tech companies. Alibaba owns the country's largest e-commerce marketplaces and top cloud infrastructure platform. Tencent owns China's largest social media platform, one of the country's leading cloud infrastructure platforms, and the world's largest video game publishing business. Both companies are expanding their artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystems with new large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, and autonomous driving services.Both stocks might appear to be reliable investments in China's economic expansion. Yet, over the past five years, Alibaba's stock has declined by nearly 40%, while Tencent's stock has risen by only 6%. They lost their luster as China's economic growth cooled off, they faced intense scrutiny from antitrust regulators, and the trade war curbed the market's appetite for Chinese equities. Should you invest in either of these out-of-favor Chinese bellwethers today? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
