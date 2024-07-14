|
14.07.2024 16:04:00
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Nike vs. Starbucks
When you think about iconic American brands, Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are likely to come to the top of your mind. Both companies have a long history of delivering outsized returns for shareholders, but 2024 has been a different story, with each stock down more than 20% year to date. Anytime a blue chip stock is down considerably, it's worth revisiting to determine whether it's a minor blip or a more significant downtrend. So, with that in mind, let's look at Nike and Starbucks' recent financial results, balance sheets, dividends, and valuations to find out which stock is the better buy right now.As a shareholder of a company, you are investing in future growth, and generally speaking, anytime a company's revenue and net income decrease or fall below expectations, the market will punish the stock. Look no further than Nike and Starbucks, which have both dropped roughly 15% since reporting their most recent quarterly earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.07.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Starbucks-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Starbucks von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Starbucks-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Starbucks von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Starbucks-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Starbucks von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.06.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Starbucks-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Starbucks-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
13.06.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)