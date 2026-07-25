Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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25.07.2026 06:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buy: Micron Technology vs. Sandisk
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) are two of the most popular investment options in the market right now. They both rocketed higher in the first half of 2026 but have since given back some of those gains and are now each down significantly from their all-time highs.With Micron down 20% and Sandisk down over 30%, now could be your time to get in on these two memory chip giants before they rocket higher. But if you could only buy one of these, which one makes the most sense? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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