Better High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Now: AGNC vs. Verizon

If you're looking for stocks that pay you to hold them, now is a great time to look at the telecommunications and specialty finance industries.Shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) offer an attention-getting 6.5% dividend yield at recent prices. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a huge portfolio of mortgages, offers a giant 14.0% yield.If all you look at are dividend yields, AGNC seems like the clear choice. The yield it offers is so high that cumulative payments will exceed your initial investment in about seven years. Unfortunately, since forming in 2008, this mortgage REIT (mREIT) hasn't maintained a steady dividend payout for longer than four years or so. Verizon offers a yield that is less than half the size of AGNC's, but it has been able to raise its payout for 18 consecutive years.Continue reading