03.06.2024 10:44:00
Beyond Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 91% and 154%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) advanced 25% over the past year, and excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) was a major source of momentum. Indeed, AI chipmaker Nvidia alone was responsible for 18% of those gains, according to Morningstar.That staggering statistic notwithstanding, there are plenty of opportunities beyond Nvidia. For instance, the following Wall Street analysts see significant upside in Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), two companies well position to monetize AI.Investors should never put too much confidence in price targets, but Supermicro and Snowflake certainly warrant further consideration. Here are the important details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|07:30
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|30.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
