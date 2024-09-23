|
23.09.2024 11:20:00
Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller Is Selling Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, and Buying These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Instead
Stan Druckenmiller saw the potential for the next wave of artificial intelligence fairly early. That led him to take a big position in Nvidia in the fourth quarter of 2022. He added Microsoft in the first quarter of 2023, after it upped its stake in generative AI leader OpenAI. At the start of this year, he started taking gains on his Nvidia investment and put some into Apple.But Druckenmiller has quickly changed his tune on the three biggest companies in the world. He sold shares of Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft during the second quarter, according to his latest 13F filing with the SEC. Instead, he's focused on high-yield dividend stocks, which could all see their stock prices benefit from rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.The Fed started this easing cycle on Sept. 18 with a 0.5-percentage-point cut to the federal funds rate. The market expects two 0.25-percentage-point cuts over the next three months and even further cuts in 2025. Here are the three stocks Druckenmiller is buying to take advantage.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|204,95
|-0,02%
|Microsoft Corp.
|391,05
|0,03%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|104,30
|-0,04%
