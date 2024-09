Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller Is Selling Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft, and Buying These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Instead

Stan Druckenmiller saw the potential for the next wave of artificial intelligence fairly early. That led him to take a big position in Nvidia in the fourth quarter of 2022. He added Microsoft in the first quarter of 2023, after it upped its stake in generative AI leader OpenAI. At the start of this year, he started taking gains on his Nvidia investment and put some into Apple .But Druckenmiller has quickly changed his tune on the three biggest companies in the world. He sold shares of Nvidia, Apple , and Microsoft during the second quarter, according to his latest 13F filing with the SEC. Instead, he's focused on high-yield dividend stocks, which could all see their stock prices benefit from rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.The Fed started this easing cycle on Sept. 18 with a 0.5-percentage-point cut to the federal funds rate. The market expects two 0.25-percentage-point cuts over the next three months and even further cuts in 2025. Here are the three stocks Druckenmiller is buying to take advantage.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool