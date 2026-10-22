Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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22.10.2026 11:30:02
Biotech Giants vs. Emerging Innovators: Which ETF Is the Better Buy?
The VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) offers a concentrated play on industry giants, while the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) provides broad exposure across the biotechnology sector.
Investors seeking biotechnology exposure often choose between these two distinct strategies. The VanEck fund targets a narrow group of industry leaders, while the State Street fund provides broad exposure to 158 companies across the market-capitalization spectrum using a representative sampling technique.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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