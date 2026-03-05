BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JPDX / ISIN: US05550J1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 13:17:04

BJ's Wholesale Club Issues FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.0% to 3.0% year-over-year, adjusted EPS to range from $4.40 to $4.60, and capital expenditures of approximately $800 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $125.85 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $122.66 million, or $0.92 per share, last year. Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club reported adjusted earnings of $125.85 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 5.6% to $5.575 billion from $5.279 billion last year. Comparable club sales increased by 1.6% year-over-year. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 2.6%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, BJ's shares are down 4.98 percent to $95.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs 84,50 -0,59% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen