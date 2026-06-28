Blackstone Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072
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28.06.2026 18:15:00
Blackstone Private Credit Limits Redemptions: It's "a Feature, Not a Bug"
Making high-interest rate loans to smaller companies is inherently risky. When times are good, making such loans can be highly profitable. When times are tough, smaller companies can struggle to repay their loans. Right now, Wall Street appears concerned that small companies are set to struggle, as evidenced by the number of private credit funds limiting redemptions. For example, Blackstone (NYSE: BX) just limited redemptions from its flagship Blackstone Private Credit fund to 5% of shares after receiving redemption requests for 10%. Other asset managers have been doing the same thing, including Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) and Europe's Partners Group. This is clearly a widespread phenomenon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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