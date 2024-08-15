Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

15 August 2024

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Board Appointment Update

Further to the announcement published on 24 January 2024, Metro Bank Holdings PLC announces that Jaime Gilinski Bacal will join the Board as a Non-executive Director effective from 2 September 2024.

This announcement is made pursuant to UKLR 6.4.7R. The Company confirms that there are no other matters requiring disclosure pursuant to UKLR 6.4.6R (1) to (4) or UKLR 6.4.8R in respect of the appointment.

Enquiries:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank Media Relations

Mona Patel

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Haya Herbert-Burns/Anthony DiNatale

+44 (0)7342 031051/ +44 (0)7880 715975

metrobank@teneo.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It was named as the best bank for service in-store for business customers in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey in August 2024.

Since 2012, Metro Bank has originated and approved just over £10bn in commercial lending.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that’s through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank is a multi award winning organisation. The Bank has also been awarded “Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year”, 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, “2023 Best Lender of the Year – UK” in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the “Inclusive Culture Initiative Award” in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award” and “Leader of the Year Award 2023” at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, “Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK” from Elite Women 2023, “Diversity Lead of the Year”, 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards,, “Best Business Credit Card”, Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, “Best Business Credit Card”, 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.