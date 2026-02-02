Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
02.02.2026 16:00:27
Total Voting Rights
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)
2 February 2026
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
2 February 2026: As at 31 January 2026, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,294,094 ordinary shares of £0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury.
The above figure of 673,294,094 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.
Enquiries
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Clare Gilligan
Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
