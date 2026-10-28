Metro Bank Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479

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28.10.2026 08:00:13

Board Update

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Board Update

28-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

            Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

 28 October 2026

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018.

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


 

Board Update

 

Metro Bank today announces that Robert Sharpe, Chair of the Board, has informed the Board that he will be stepping down from the Board at the end of his current six-year term effective from 31 October 2026.

 

Catherine Brown, current Senior Independent Director, will become Interim Chair of the Board and Nomination Committee, and Michael Torpey will take up the role of Senior Independent Director from 31 October 2026, in each case subject to regulatory approval. Together they will lead the search for a new Chair.

 

Robert Sharpe, commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time chairing the Metro Bank Board.  It has been incredibly rewarding as the Bank has returned to profitable growth with a strong executive team, an exciting strategy and supportive shareholders. Metro Bank is now well placed for a successful future and it’s the right time for me to step away.”

 

Catherine Brown, commented: “On behalf of the Board, Metro Bank would like to thank Robert for his wise counsel, commitment and dedication over the last six years and wish him well in his future retirement.”

 

This announcement is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R.

 

The person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Metro Bank is Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary.

 

 

ENDS

 

Enquiries:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

 

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
Sequence No.: 447669
EQS News ID: 2423410

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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