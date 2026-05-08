Intershop Aktie
WKN DE: A40A93 / ISIN: CH1338987303
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08.05.2026 18:21:13
Bond Issue
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Intershop Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Press release
Intershop has successfully issued a bond in the amount of CHF 125 million.
Intershop Holding AG today successfully issued a fixed-rate bond of CHF 125 million with a coupon of 1.2175 per cent and a term of five years. The net proceeds will be used to repay the green bond maturing on 29 June 2026, to partially refinance the acquisition of the commercial and industrial site “The Valley and Motorworld Manufaktur Region Zurich” in Kemptthal (ZH), and for general corporate purposes.
UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank (Joint Lead Managers) as well as Basler Kantonalbank (Co-Manager) coordinated the placement. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange has been submitted. Application will be made for admission to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
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Company portrait
The proven business model enables consistently high returns on equity and distributions, making Intershop attractive to institutional and private investors. As at 31 December 2025, the value of the 43-property portfolio amounted to CHF 1.75 billion. The solidly financed company has an excellent track record in the responsible, innovative and solution-oriented development and use of real estate as well as the necessary expertise.
Company calendar
26.08.2026
25.02.2027
31.03.2027
26.08.2027
Contact
Simon Haus, CEO
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Holding AG
|Giessereistrasse 18
|8031 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 5441000
|Fax:
|+41 44 5441001
|E-mail:
|info@intershop.ch
|Internet:
|https://intershop.ch/
|ISIN:
|CH1338987303
|Valor:
|133898730
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2324422
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2324422 08.05.2026 CET/CEST
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