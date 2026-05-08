Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond

Bond Issue



08.05.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST



Press release

Zurich, 8 May 2026 Intershop has successfully issued a bond in the amount of CHF 125 million. Intershop Holding AG today successfully issued a fixed-rate bond of CHF 125 million with a coupon of 1.2175 per cent and a term of five years. The net proceeds will be used to repay the green bond maturing on 29 June 2026, to partially refinance the acquisition of the commercial and industrial site “The Valley and Motorworld Manufaktur Region Zurich” in Kemptthal (ZH), and for general corporate purposes. UBS AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank (Joint Lead Managers) as well as Basler Kantonalbank (Co-Manager) coordinated the placement. An application for admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange has been submitted. Application will be made for admission to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Download Press release (PDF) Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company operating exclusively in Switzerland with over 60 employees. Listed on the stock exchange since 1970, the company combines a yielding portfolio of investment properties with the development of sites and real estate. Intershop has both the necessary experience and expertise across the entire real estate value chain to identify properties with income and profit potential, develop them in line with market conditions and sell them at the right time. The proven business model enables consistently high returns on equity and distributions, making Intershop attractive to institutional and private investors. As at 31 December 2025, the value of the 43-property portfolio amounted to CHF 1.75 billion. The solidly financed company has an excellent track record in the responsible, innovative and solution-oriented development and use of real estate as well as the necessary expertise. Company calendar 26.08.2026

Publication of Half-year report 2026 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts 25.02.2027

Publication of the 2026 Annual Report 2026 with media and financial analyst conference 31.03.2027

64th Annual General Meeting 26.08.2027

Publication of Half-year report 2027 with online-presentation for media and financial analysts Contact Simon Haus, CEO

simon.haus@intershop.ch



Florian Balschun, CFO

florian.balschun@intershop.ch Intershop Holding AG Contact Puls 5, Giessereistrasse 18 Telephone +41 44 544 10 00 P. O. Box info@intershop.ch CH-8031 Zurich www.intershop.ch

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News