Boston Scientific Corp Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $582 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $755 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.063 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $5.138 billion from $5.065 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $582 Mln. vs. $755 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $5.138 Bln vs. $5.065 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.77 To $ 0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: -3.0 % To -1.0 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.16 To $ 3.18

For 2026, the company now expects sales growth of about 4.25 percent on a reported basis and about 3.75 percent on an organic basis.