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C4 Therapeutics Aktie

C4 Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QC0X / ISIN: US12529R1077

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09.04.2026 13:52:22

C4 Therapeutics Enters Collaboration Agreement With Roche

(RTTNews) - C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) has entered into a new collaboration agreement with Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) to advance research in the degrader-antibody conjugate or DAC, modality. C4 Therapeutics and Roche will collaborate on two programs to develop DACs against undisclosed oncology targets exclusive to the collaboration. C4 Therapeutics will use its TORPEDOplatform to design degrader payload candidates. Roche will select and design the antibody as well as conjugate the antibody to the degrader payload. Roche will be responsible for advancing DAC candidates through preclinical and clinical development as well as commercialization.

C4 Therapeutics will receive a $20 million upfront payment for the two programs. It will receive near-term discovery milestone payments. C4 Therapeutics is eligible to receive over $1 billion in discovery, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Also, the company is entitled to tiered royalties on future sales.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, C4 shares are up 2.44 percent to $2.97.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 2,83 -2,41% C4 Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 43,00 0,22% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

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