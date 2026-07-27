Cadence Design Systems Aktie

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WKN: 873567 / ISIN: US1273871087

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27.07.2026 22:27:17

Cadence Design Systems Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $367.076 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $160.051 billion, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $582.372 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $1.584 billion from $1.275 billion last year.

Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $367.076 Bln. vs. $160.051 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.275 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.05 To $ 8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.26 B To $ 6.34 B

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