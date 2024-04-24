Capitol Federal Financial Reports Net Income In Q2

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) reported net income of $13.8 million, or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $93.3 million, for the quarter. Net interest income was $41.32 million. For the quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $301 thousand. Total non-interest income was $4.64 million.

At March 31, 2024, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., at the holding company level, had $46.3 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. For fiscal 2024, it is the intention of the Board to pay out the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, totaling $0.34 per share for the year. To the extent that earnings in fiscal 2024 exceed $0.34 per share, the Board will consider the payment of additional dividends.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.