Capri Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBDX / ISIN: VGG1890L1076
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27.05.2026 13:25:08
Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 Loss Decreases
(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$4 million
The company's bottom line came in at -$4 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$645 million, or -$5.44 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $796 million from $827 million last year.
Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$4 Mln. vs. -$645 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$5.44 last year. -Revenue: $796 Mln vs. $827 Mln last year.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted income of $27 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with adjusted loss of $538 million, or $4.55 per share in the same period prior year.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Capri expects net profit of around $0.40 per share, on revenue of $750 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company had posted net income of $0.44 per share, on revenue of $797 million.
For fiscal 2027, the company anticipates net income of around $2.15 per share, on revenue of $3.525 billion. For fiscal 2026, Capri has posted net income of $1.14 per share, on revenue of $3.474 billion.
Capri also aims to repurchase around $200 million in fiscal 2027. The company expects capital expenditure of $125 million for fiscal 2027.
CPRI was up by 2.55% at $18.97 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
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