Changes to Siegfried's Board of Directors

Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the nomination of Thomas Wozniewski and Karl Petersson as members of the Board of Directors.

Thomas Wozniewski has served as Takeda’s Global Manufacturing & Supply Officer, Chairman of the Board for Takeda Pharmaceuticals International in Switzerland and as a member of Takeda’s Executive Team since 2014 and will retire from this role in March 2026. During his time at Takeda, he focused on the technological and digital transformation, and the implementation of a continuous improvement culture within the global network of more than 25 manufacturing sites. Prior to joining Takeda, Thomas gained more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, holding senior leadership roles in manufacturing, quality and supply chain management at Bayer Consumer Care Switzerland, Bayer Healthcare AG, Schering AG and Boehringer Ingelheim in Germany.

Karl Petersson is a Senior Investment Director at Interogo Long-Term Equity, one of Siegfried’s largest shareholders. He is a non-executive member of the Board of Asker Healthcare Group AB, a Swedish-listed leading provider of medical products and solutions, and an Interogo investment. Before joining Interogo Long-Term Equity in 2025, Karl worked for nearly 10 years at the private equity firm Nordic Capital.

The Board will propose their elections to shareholders at the Siegfried Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2026. As previously communicated, Chairman Andreas Casutt will not stand for re-election, and will be succeeded by Beat Walti, pending his election at the 2026 AGM.

Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "We are pleased to nominate Thomas Wozniewski and Karl Petersson to Siegfried's Board of Directors. Thomas brings long-standing experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and global supply management. Karl brings a strong understanding of capital markets and investment-related matters. Together, they will further strengthen the Board’s industry expertise and strategic perspective."