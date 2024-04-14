Chris Crane, Former CEO of Exelon, Passed Away at 65

Exelon is saddened to announce the death of Chris Crane, who served as the company’s president and chief executive officer from 2012 until his retirement in Dec. 2022. Crane steered Exelon through several transformational milestones including the successful mergers with Constellation Energy in 2012 and Pepco Holdings in 2016, creating the largest utility business by customer count, and the later creation of a standalone transmission and delivery company with the spinoff of the generation and retail energy business as Constellation Energy in 2022. Crane died on April 13 in Chicago.

During Crane’s tenure, Exelon became an industry leader in grid reliability and developing initiatives to improve safety and customer service and combat climate change. He was also an advocate for equity-building programs at the company and in the communities served by Exelon, with particular attention to STEM careers for young women and job training and placement for work-ready adults.

Crane joined Exelon (then Unicom Corporation) in 1998 and was named chief nuclear officer in 2004. In that role he oversaw a broad range of generation and business development initiatives, including improving operations and increasing output of the nuclear fleet and innovative decommissioning strategies. He was named president of Exelon Generation in 2007, with added responsibility for power trading and the company’s competitive retail organization.

"Chris was an industry giant, with a list of accomplishments that chart the growth and success of both the energy generation and utility businesses,” said Calvin Butler, president and chief executive officer of Exelon, who succeeded Crane in Dec. 2022. "However, what I most appreciate about Chris, and what I know he would want us to remember, is his dedication to our customers and communities. He helped expand our thinking on how an energy company could affect the greater good, launching programs that make up the fabric of Exelon’s culture today.”

"I was saddened to learn the news of Chris Crane’s passing,” said Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Chair Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "Chris was a respected leader known for his operational expertise and was a friend to me and to so many others in our industry. Throughout his career, Chris dedicated significant time and focus to advancing clean energy sources, especially nuclear energy, and to helping ensure that the clean energy transition benefits customers in all communities.

"Among his accomplishments as EEI Chair, Chris led an initiative to enhance the industry’s workforce development efforts and to address employment gaps and acute socioeconomic needs within underserved communities. He was a champion for high-potential students who aspire to pursue careers in STEM and focused on enhancing STEM/vocational education and awareness opportunities, identifying and eliminating barriers to entry, and creating tangible job opportunities within our industry,” Pizarro added.

In 2017, Crane signed on as a champion of the United Nations’ inaugural HeForShe campaign, committing to invest $3 million in STEM programs for young women and girls and to improve the company’s retention of women. Under his leadership, Exelon signed the White House pay equity pledge, and became a member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable for excellence in supplier diversity.

Crane held several key industry roles throughout his career, including chair of the Edison Electric Institute, the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, and the Nuclear Energy Institute. He also served as chair of the board of Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry and was a member of the board of the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

About Exelon

