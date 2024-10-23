Cisco Debuts New AI Solutions To Enhance Employee Experience

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Wednesday announced the launch of new AI solutions such as Cisco Spatial Meetings, Ceiling Microphone Pro, and new Cisco AI Assistant for Webex capabilities to enhance employee connection and collaboration.

Cisco said any space equipped with a Cisco Room Bar Pro can be an immersive studio and deliver spatial video to Webex for Apple Vision Pro users. This can be used for product demos, remote training, education, etc.

Ceiling Microphone Pro can capture natural conversation from anywhere in a variety of workspaces.

The new innovations aim to provide smart workplaces, advance employee productivity and engagement, and empower IT and facilities team.

Currently, Cisco's stock is trading at $56.48, down 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.