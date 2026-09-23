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23.09.2026 18:45:47

Citi Unveils Citi Commerce Media Platform In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc's (C) U.S. Consumer Cards unit on Wednesday launched Citi Commerce Media, a new platform designed to help brands reach customers at key points in the purchase journey.

Citi said the platform leverages insights from more than 70 million U.S. customers and 6.5 billion annual transactions across 700 spending categories. The company said the scale positions Citi Commerce Media to help advertisers identify emerging consumer intent while offering customers more personalized brand and offer discovery.

The launch follows Citi's agreement to acquire Kard, a commerce media and rewards platform, which will expand capabilities and deepen engagement opportunities.

Citi Commerce Media combines consumer insights, paid media solutions and closed-loop measurement to connect brands with audiences across Citi.com, the Citi Mobile app and paid media properties. Early campaigns in retail, payments, technology and beauty delivered up to five times incremental return on ad spend, Citi said.

On the NYSE, shares of Citigroup are currently gaining 0.11 percent, changing hands at $132.62.

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