Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
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26.11.2026 02:43:52
Cognizant: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 29, 2026, Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced constant-currency revenue growth of 4.8% year over year to $5.7 billion. Expanding profit margins and rising revenue per associate demonstrate that the adoption of software automation is enhancing operational efficiency across enterprise consulting operations. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight how this transformation affects long-term shareholder value.
Cognizant is shifting client agreements from traditional billable hours toward outcome-based pricing, which ties fees directly to delivered operational results rather than billable hours. This commercial evolution enables the IT services provider to capture higher margins as software automation handles an increasing share of client workflows.
Specialized offerings in business process outsourcing (BPO), cybersecurity, infrastructure, and industry-specific software are expanding faster than standard consulting units. These artificial intelligence-assisted business segments generate roughly 40% of total company sales while providing a distinct growth buffer against macroeconomic headwinds in healthcare and retail sectors.
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09.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel Cognizant-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Cognizant-Investition von vor 3 Jahren gelohnt? (finanzen.at)
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02.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Cognizant-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Cognizant-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Ausblick: Cognizant veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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