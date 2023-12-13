|
13.12.2023 18:10:55
Cognizant To Acquire Thirdera, A ServiceNow Partner
(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) on Wednesday announced its acquisition of Thirdera, an Elite ServiceNow Partner based in Broomfield, CO.
Thirdera specializes in providing advisory, implementation, and optimization solutions related to the ServiceNow platform, with a particular focus on emerging enterprise workflow products.
As part of the acquisition, Thirdera's ServiceNow training platform, Thirdera University, will play a central role in credentialing resources to meet the growing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem.
The combined strengths of Thirdera and the Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group are expected to offer clients a wide-ranging experience in the ServiceNow ecosystem, with professional services across key ServiceNow workflows and emerging products, including generative AI.
The acquisition will create a combined Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group with more than 2,400 specialists and 14,000 certifications, including Thirdera's ServiceNow consultants, which include Certified Master Architects and Certified Technical Architects.
The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, it is expected to be completed by January 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cognizant Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cognizant Corp.
|67,62
|1,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke wieder stabil -- Wall Street etwas fester -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nehmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigen sich unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.