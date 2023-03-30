Comcast Central Division Names Quiana Pinckney Vice President of Employee Communications

Comcast has announced the appointment of Quiana Pinckney as Vice President of Employee Communications at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Pinckney will serve as a key part of the Division Communications team and lead the development, delivery and transformation of strategic employee communications programs.

"Quiana brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and leadership that will play an instrumental role in reimagining employee communications and engagement at Comcast,” said Sophia Marshall, Comcast Central Division Senior Vice President of Communications. "Her proven ability to keep teams informed will further strengthen Comcast’s position as a leader in connected culture and employee relations.”

An accredited communications leader, Pinckney has more than 20 years of experience leading corporate communications, crisis management and delivering experiences through compelling storytelling. Most recently, she led communications and public relations as the Vice President of Corporate Communications at EmployBridge (EB), an industry-leading workforce solutions provider.

Before joining EB, Pinckney served as the Head of Strategic Communications and Public Relations for HD Supply, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Home Depot. As the head of communications, Pinckney led integrated communications that included setting the communications strategy, managing merger, acquisition and divestiture communications, community relations and executive positioning.

Throughout her career, Pinckney has also held positions with increasing levels of responsibility at various organizations, including Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP, a national labor and employment law firm, as well as The Powell Group, a public relations and marketing agency based in Dallas.

Pinckney holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, a master’s degree from George Washington University, and received her accreditation from the Universal Accreditation Board of Public Relations (APR) – PRSA – in 2015.

In 2019, Pinckney was named to the Georgia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) inaugural "Forty Under 40” list, honoring the state’s best and brightest young communications professionals. She is a board member of the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and is active in several community and charitable organizations.

