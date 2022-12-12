Comcast Completes World-First Live 10G Connection Delivering Multi-Gig Symmetrical Speeds

Comcast today announced the world’s first live, multigigabit symmetrical Internet connection powered by 10G and Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0. 10G technology will revolutionize the availability of ultra-fast speeds, by delivering multigigabit symmetrical services over the connections already installed in hundreds of millions of homes worldwide, without digging up yards or installing new connections.

For the world-first live trial, Comcast connected a business location in the Philadelphia region to its live network including a DOCSIS 4.0-enabled 10G node and multiple cable modems to deliver high speed data service to the site. Comcast engineers tested symmetrical speeds over the connection and will continue trialing 10G technologies over the next several months in preparation for offering 10G-enabled services to customers in the second half of 2023.

"This live trial combines years of technology innovation and versatility to create a clear path to next-generation speed, reliability and performance for all the homes in our footprint, not just a select few,” said Charlie Herrin, President, Technology, Product, Experience at Comcast Cable. "What excites us most about 10G technology is the ability to continue our longstanding commitment to delivering our best technologies to everyone we serve.”

This live trial is the result of significant advances in 10G technology Comcast has made over the past 24 months, including several world firsts. The most recent occurred in September, when the organization completed a successful 10G amplifier test. At the same time, the company announced the start of a nationwide rollout of multi-gig Internet speeds – which will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses before the end of 2025 – making it the largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment in the United States.

"We started this year with the announcement of our world-first test of 10G modem technology capable of delivering multi-gig speeds to homes and, as of today, 10G is a reality with the potential to transform and evolve the Internet as we know it,” said Elad Nafshi, EVP and Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable. "It’s been an incredible year of progress, and we look forward to continuing to refine and harden our 10G technology as we work to make this service—and all its incredible benefits—available to all customers in the years ahead.”

With this deployment, Comcast is demonstrating the promise of 10G to deliver enhanced speeds and performance to hundreds of millions of people over the connections already installed in their homes, without the need to dig up yards and neighborhoods, or pick and choose who gets faster speeds and who doesn’t. The 10G evolution will drive significant improvements in latency performance, delivering even better experiences with latency-sensitive applications like gaming, videoconferencing, and telehealth, while also unlocking the potential for a new generation of ultra-low-latency connected experiences.

