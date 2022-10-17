Comcast Increasing Internet Speeds and Launches New 2 Gig Speed Tier Across the Northeast

Comcast today announced it will increase speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia. The company will also roll out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) – combined with up to 5x-to-10x faster upload speeds – for Xfinity customers in markets across the Northeast, including Baltimore, Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C before the end of the year.

"Comcast continues to be ahead of customer demand,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division President. "Through advanced digital network innovation, we are again evolving our network to provide faster speeds for customers and are excited to begin rolling out a multi-gig speed tier to customers in the Northeast.”

Boosting Internet Speeds for Most Popular Xfinity Tiers

The following speed increases will be offered to customers on Xfinity’s most popular speed tiers and will roll out over the coming weeks. This is the second time Comcast has increased speeds for customers in the Northeast this year, following our March 2022 speed increase.

Xfinity Internet Speed Increases:

Performance Starter from 50/10 to 75/10 Mbps

Doubling speeds for Performance from 100/10 to 200/10 Mbps

Performance Pro from 300/10 to 400/10 Mbps

Mbps Blast from 600/20 to 800/20 Mbps

Extreme Pro from 900/20 to 1 Gbps/20 Mbps

New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/100 Mbps

Comcast will also be doubling upload speeds nationally for all Internet Essentials Plus customers, from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mbps. Internet Essentials Plus includes a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month; and customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program can get this tier of service for free.

New 2 Gig Speeds and Faster Upload Speeds for xFi Complete Customers

Comcast recently embarked on the largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment in the United States that will make multi-gig speeds available to more than 50 million homes and business by the end of 2025. Comcast Northeast Division teams have begun enabling these upgrades in Boston, Hartford and Philadelphia and will continue in Baltimore and Washington D.C before the end of the year.

As markets launch, Xfinity Internet customers who subscribe to xFi Complete, will have their upload speeds increased between 5 and 10 times faster. xFi Complete includes an xFi gateway, advanced cybersecurity protection at home and on the go, tech auto-upgrades for a new gateway after three years, and wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with an xFi Pod included if recommended. Now, another benefit of xFi Complete is faster upload speeds.

New xFi Complete Speed Tiers:

Performance Starter from 75/10 to 75/75 Mbps

Performance from 200/10 to 200/100 Mbps

Performance Pro from 400/10 to 400/100 Mbps

Blast from 800/20 to 800/100 Mbps

Extreme Pro from 1 Gbps/20 to 1 Gbps/100 Mbps

Gigabit Plus from 1.2 Gbps/35 to 1.2 Gbps/200 Mbps

New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/200 Mbps

The network updates that enable multi-gig speeds and faster uploads also accelerate Comcast’s work to evolve its entire network to 10G, which will deliver multigigabit upload and download speeds to tens of millions of Americans over the connections they already have in their homes. Comcast will begin offering 10G-enabled multi-gig symmetrical services in 2023.

"We’re virtualizing our network to make it even smarter, faster and more reliable,” said Ed Marchetti, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations and Engineering, Comcast Northeast Division. "The technical work we are doing to move key components to the cloud allows us to bring multi-gig speeds to our entire Northeast footprint faster and more ubiquitously than anyone else.”

Speeds Supported by an Unbeatable WiFi Experience

While fast speeds are table stakes, Comcast is regularly introducing new capabilities to help our customers manage their increasingly connected homes:

Next-Level Cybersecurity: Advanced cybersecurity that blocks threats at the gateway, before they reach devices, to keep everyone safe and secure online.

WiFi Controls: A dashboard for all the devices connected to the home network with built-in capabilities to pause access, set up parental controls or automate screen-time rules.

Wall-to-Wall Coverage: A reliable connection for all connected devices and coverage throughout the home with Xfinity xFi Pod WiFi extenders.

Most Recommended Mobile: A top-ranked mobile service according to the ACSI, Xfinity Mobile combines the most reliable 5G with more than 20 million WiFi hotspots to deliver the fastest mobile speeds in Comcast service areas and save people hundreds of dollars per year.

Unbeatable Entertainment: 4K streaming to enjoy content in one place and an award-winning voice remote to navigate between them seamlessly. Plus, thousands of hours of free entertainment.

More information about the industry’s efforts toward a 10G future can be found here. Visit Xfinity to learn more and sign up for these exciting new products.

