Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Reaches Five Million Customer Lines in Five Years

Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest growing mobile services in the country, has surpassed five million customer lines in just five years. Xfinity Mobile is one of the top-rated providers for customer satisfaction and value according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), is beating the major mobile carriers on price, and delivering the fastest overall mobile service in its footprint.

"We set out to build a different kind of mobile service designed for the way people use their phones today – with the Internet at the center of the experience. Our goal is simple - keep our Internet customers happy with a mobile service that offers incredible value; attract new customers who want a great connectivity experience inside and away from the home; and build a profitable business that has a long runway for growth,” said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. "We couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional mobile service we built with Xfinity Mobile and the impact it has had today with five million customer lines and counting.”

Xfinity Mobile offers a unique value proposition for consumers:

With a network that combines the nation’s most reliable 5G and access to millions of fast WiFi hotspots, Xfinity Mobile has the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas as verified by Ookla*.

Xfinity Mobile has no contracts and customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to pay for cellular data – by the gig or unlimited – and can mix and match those data options based on a family’s unique needs. Customers can switch any line between data options anytime, even on the last day of their billing cycle.

Xfinity Mobile recently announced new unlimited 5G pricing at $30 per line for two or more lines that can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when customers add more lines**.

Xfinity Mobile auto-connects to millions of free WiFi hotspots and customers who switch to Xfinity Mobile save up to $600 a year on their wireless bills.***

For the third straight year, Xfinity Mobile ranked among the industry’s leaders in customer satisfaction according to ACSI. This year they also ranked Xfinity Mobile as a leader in quality, value and likelihood to recommend.

Xfinity Internet customers can sign up for Xfinity Mobile by calling 1-888-936-4968, clicking xfinitymobile.com or by visiting one of the hundreds of Xfinity Stores across the country. Comcast also offers mobile service to businesses through Comcast Business Mobile.

*Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 '22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

**Compared to the Unlimited Starter plan from AT&T, Welcome Unlimited plan from Verizon Wireless, and Base Essentials plan from T-Mobile as of August 22, 2022.

*** Based on weighted average of consumer reported savings compared to current charges for top 3 carriers. See xfinitymobile.com/savings. Xfinity Internet required. Reduced speeds after 20 GB of usage/line. Data thresholds and actual savings may vary.

