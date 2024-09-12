Connection Announces Winners of 2024 IT Superhero Awards

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, announced today the winners of the fourth annual IT Superhero Awards at the Connection Technology Summit in Boston, MA.

The 2024 IT Superhero Award individual category winners, chosen by a panel of four judges, are:

Best Team Leader —David Lockstein, Information Technology and Network Supervisor, Watertown Unified School District, Wisconsin

—David Lockstein, Information Technology and Network Supervisor, Watertown Unified School District, Wisconsin Best Rookie —Bryce Bonilla, Information Technology and Project Specialist, Manufacturing Sciences Corporation, Tennessee

—Bryce Bonilla, Information Technology and Project Specialist, Manufacturing Sciences Corporation, Tennessee Best Catch —Jack Mincks, Director of Technology, Spokane R-7 School District, Missouri

—Jack Mincks, Director of Technology, Spokane R-7 School District, Missouri Most Unshakeable —Ashley Hanovich, System Support Specialist, First State Bank, Michigan

—Ashley Hanovich, System Support Specialist, First State Bank, Michigan Best Superpower—Susan Chandler, Technology Director, Jasper City Schools, Alabama

Chosen from among the individual category winners, Susan Chandler was recognized as the 2024 Ultimate IT Superhero Award winner.

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer and Head of the Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics said, "It's an honor to be able to shine a spotlight on the hardworking IT professionals who do so much behind the scenes to keep our organizations, users, and data online and secure. This year’s IT Superhero Awards saw nominations from across the country—with inspirational stories of dedication, selflessness, and teamwork that moved our panel of judges. Thank you to all who submitted nominations, and congratulations to David, Bryce, Jack, Ashley, and Susan on being named our 2024 IT Superheroes!”

Connection has made a donation in the name of each winner to a charity selected by Connection employees as part of Connection Cares, with Jack Mincks, Susan Chandler, and Ashley Hanovich supporting the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) and Bryce Bonilla and David Lockstein supporting Feeding America.

This year’s judges included:

Johan Dowdy, Global Head of IT and IT Security, Asana, Ultimate IT Superhero Award winner for 2023

Patrick McGee, Director, Technology Support Services, St. Johns County School District, Ultimate IT Superhero Award winner for 2022

Ed Soo Hoo, Worldwide CTO - Global Accounts, Lenovo

Cam Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Connection

Connection is currently accepting nominations for the 2025 IT Superhero Awards. The contest is open to IT professionals nationwide. For contest details, dates, and eligibility requirements, please visit www.connection.com/ITSA.

