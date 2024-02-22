Copart, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Copart, Inc. (CPRT) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $325.64 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $293.68 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.02 billion from $0.96 billion last year.

Copart, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $325.64 Mln. vs. $293.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.