CoreCivic Stock Drops 4% As CEO Patrick Swindle Resigns

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) is down 3.67 percent, losing $1.26 to $33.10 on Friday. The move comes after the company announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Swindle has resigned due to health reasons.

CoreCivic is currently trading at $33.10, down from the previous close of $34.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between a daily high of $33.90 and a low of $31.33, with trading volume at about 975,027 shares, compared with average volume of 1.59 million shares.

Swindle said he is pursuing treatment for stage four metastatic pancreatic cancer. Lucibeth Mayberry, CoreCivic's executive vice president and chief strategy officer, has been appointed as his successor. Mayberry has worked at CoreCivic since 2003 and has held several leadership positions, including executive vice president of real estate, chief innovation officer and chief strategy officer. Swindle will remain involved as a special advisor during the transition.

CoreCivic shares have traded between $15.74 and $36.55 over the past 52 weeks.