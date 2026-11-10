CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 23:38:28

CoreWeave Reports Wider Q3 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a net loss of $709 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of $110 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Figures included a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $709 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $110 million, or $0.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $3.661 billion from $1.365 billion. Operating income rose to $207 million from $52 million, while total operating expenses climbed to $3.454 billion from $1.313 billion.

For the first nine months of 2026, CoreWeave reported a net loss of $2.075 billion, or $3.80 per share, compared with $715 million, or $1.87 per share, in the prior-year period. Revenue surged to $8.314 billion from $3.559 billion, while operating income declined to $14 million from $44 million.

Looking ahead, CoreWeave raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $13.0 billion to $13.3 billion. The company also increased its adjusted operating income forecast to $1.275 billion to $1.375 billion, representing a 26 percent rise at the midpoint compared with its previous outlook.

The company continues to expect more than 1.85 gigawatts of active power capacity by year-end. Capital expenditure is now projected at $37 billion to $39 billion, compared with the previous range of $35 billion to $39 billion, reflecting plans to deploy infrastructure and deliver it to customers sooner than anticipated. Fourth-quarter interest expense is expected to range from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

CRWV is currently trading after hours at $47.56, down $1.17 or 2.40 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CoreWeave

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CoreWeave 43,86 1,00% CoreWeave

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen