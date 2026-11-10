CoreWeave Reports Wider Q3 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a net loss of $709 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of $110 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Figures included a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $709 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $110 million, or $0.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $3.661 billion from $1.365 billion. Operating income rose to $207 million from $52 million, while total operating expenses climbed to $3.454 billion from $1.313 billion.

For the first nine months of 2026, CoreWeave reported a net loss of $2.075 billion, or $3.80 per share, compared with $715 million, or $1.87 per share, in the prior-year period. Revenue surged to $8.314 billion from $3.559 billion, while operating income declined to $14 million from $44 million.

Looking ahead, CoreWeave raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $13.0 billion to $13.3 billion. The company also increased its adjusted operating income forecast to $1.275 billion to $1.375 billion, representing a 26 percent rise at the midpoint compared with its previous outlook.

The company continues to expect more than 1.85 gigawatts of active power capacity by year-end. Capital expenditure is now projected at $37 billion to $39 billion, compared with the previous range of $35 billion to $39 billion, reflecting plans to deploy infrastructure and deliver it to customers sooner than anticipated. Fourth-quarter interest expense is expected to range from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

CRWV is currently trading after hours at $47.56, down $1.17 or 2.40 percent on the Nasdaq.