Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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12.03.2026 15:30:00
CoreWeave vs. Nebius: Which Is The Better AI Infrastructure Stock?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is sitting on tens of billions in contracted AI demand, yet Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) claims it can generate three times more compute power per megawatt. The clash between backlog and efficiency could reshape the economics of AI data centers, revealing which company is better positioned for the next phase of AI growth.Stock prices used were the market prices of March. 6, 2026. The video was published on March 11, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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11.03.26
|Nvidia strikes $2bn deal with AI cloud provider Nebius (Financial Times)
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10.03.26
|Nebius expands into Asia-Pacific region to support rapid global growth (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|Nebius names Dan Lawrence to lead expansion in the US as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Americas (EQS Group)
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03.03.26
|Nebius secures approval for its first gigawatt-scale AI factory (EQS Group)
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23.02.26
|Nebius to present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference (EQS Group)
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23.02.26
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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16.02.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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16.02.26
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nebius-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)