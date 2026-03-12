Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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12.03.2026 15:30:00

CoreWeave vs. Nebius: Which Is The Better AI Infrastructure Stock?

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is sitting on tens of billions in contracted AI demand, yet Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) claims it can generate three times more compute power per megawatt. The clash between backlog and efficiency could reshape the economics of AI data centers, revealing which company is better positioned for the next phase of AI growth.Stock prices used were the market prices of March. 6, 2026. The video was published on March 11, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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