Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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28.05.2026 22:15:03
Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference
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Nebius Group
Nebius to present at BofA Global Technology conference
Amsterdam, May 28, 2026 — Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), the AI cloud company, today announced that Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology conference. The session is scheduled for June 3 at 1:20 p.m. (PDT) / 4:20 p.m. (EDT) / 10:20 p.m. (CEST).
The registration link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.
Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.
Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.
For more information please visit www.nebius.com
Media relations: media@nebius.com
Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com
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2335472 28-May-2026
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