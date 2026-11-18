Corning Aktie
WKN: 850808 / ISIN: US2193501051
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18.11.2026 14:20:01
Corning vs. Vertiv: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As artificial intelligence drives a massive expansion in data center capacity, investors are weighing the long term potential of Corning Inc. and Vertiv Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VRT). Both companies are essential to modern digital infrastructure, but they serve different parts of the technology stack. Choosing between them involves deciding which stock is a better buy for the next several years.
Corning provides the physical glass and fiber optic cables that move data, while Vertiv supplies the power and cooling systems that keep servers running. Both companies benefit from the same high-level trends, yet their financial profiles and risk factors vary significantly. This comparison evaluates their current performance and valuation to help you determine which fits your investment strategy.
Corning operates in the materials science space, but it is often classified alongside industrial stocks because of its manufacturing breadth. The company serves a concentrated customer base, with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) being a primary partner for durable cover glass used in mobile devices. Its optical communications segment is currently seeing high demand as telecommunications carriers and hyperscale data center operators upgrade their networks for artificial intelligence. Because a small number of customers account for a high percentage of sales, this customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Analysen zu Corning Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Corning Inc.
|101,74
|3,25%
|Vertiv Holdings
|183,60
|3,80%