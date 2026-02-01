:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.02.2026 11:23:00
Could This Tech-Heavy Vanguard Fund Be Due for a Significant Decline in 2026?
Tech stocks have been soaring in recent years due to opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), and that has propelled the S&P 500 index to new heights. In three years, the broad index has risen by roughly 73%, which translates into an average annual growth rate of approximately 20% -- far above the index's long-run average of 10%. Future performance is not guaranteed, but investors are excited.Valuations are high, particularly for tech stocks. That means investing in them can be risky, as they could have a long way to fall in the event of a market crash or correction. One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that's full of tech stocks is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). The fast-growing ETF is up a staggering 120% in the past three years, vastly outperforming the S&P 500. Is it due for a decline this year, or can it still be a safe investment to hold in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
