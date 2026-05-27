IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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27.05.2026 03:11:21
D-Wave Quantum vs. IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors are racing to find the next generational leader in the quantum computing market. Quantum systems are designed to handle complex calculations that classical computers find impossible. Deciding between D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) depends on which technical approach you believe will scale first.D-Wave focuses on annealing technology to solve complex optimization problems, while IonQ utilizes trapped-ion systems for general-purpose computing. Both companies are in early growth stages, prioritizing market share and technical breakthroughs over current profitability as they compete for dominance in this emerging field.D-Wave Quantum positions itself as a dual-platform provider, offering both annealing and gate-model quantum systems. The company targets commercial, government, and research sectors, providing hardware and cloud-based software services. Its customer list includes global organizations like Mastercard and Pfizer. These partnerships allow businesses to explore quantum applications in logistics and materials science.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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