Dan Ives Predicts an Apple "Supercycle" With the New AI-Optimized iPhone. What Could This Mean for the Stock?

When longtime tech sector analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush speaks, investors tend to listen. He's one of the more prominent voices in stock punditry, and more than a few of his calls have proved to be accurate.So the market noticed when Ives waxed bullish on the next phase of Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) development, which he believes will be an upgrade "supercycle" starting with the just-introduced iPhone 16. The analyst feels that masses of people currently using older iPhone models will be eager to switch to the 16, mostly because of one feature that should produce a surge in demand.That feature is Apple Intelligence, which, as the name strongly implies, is the tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Apple Intelligence is to be packed into all iPhones starting with the 16. So far it's been something of a rare bird, with access limited to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro series. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool