|
19.10.2024 09:05:00
Demand Is "Crazy" for This Spectacular New AI Chip. Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Now Before It Launches?
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to transform society and revolutionize the economy, at least according to its evangelists. Whether it lives up to its full potential is yet to be seen, but the technology's impact is already being felt, and with firms like PwC -- one of the "big four" accountants -- claiming the technology could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, its revolutionary power looks to be more than just hype.Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the de facto leader of AI, are back trading at all-time highs. And with good reason -- the company's chips are the lynchpin of the industry. Without them, the data-hungry AI models would not be able to run, or at least their power would be greatly diminished. Thus far, no one has been able to match Nvidia's chips in power or efficiency and it may be a while before they do.Nvidia's newest line of chips, Grace Blackwell, is set to begin rolling out soon. Nvidia's own CEO, Jensen Huang, described demand for the chips as "insane" while the CEO of Foxconn, one of the world's chief semiconductor manufacturing partners, called it "crazy." With the rollout imminent, is now the time to buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!