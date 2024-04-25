|
25.04.2024 07:29:38
Deutsche Bank Q1 Profit, Net Revenues Rise
(RTTNews) - German banking major Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders grew 10 percent to 1.28 billion euros from last year's 1.16 billion euros. Earnings per share improved to 0.69 euro from 0.61 euro in the prior year quarter.
Deutsche Bank reported 10 percent year-on-year growth in profit before tax to 2.04 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024.
Net revenues grew 1 percent to 7.78 billion euros from last year's 7.68 billion euros, primarily driven by growth of 11 percent in commissions and fee income.
Net revenues went up 3 percent overall in the bank's four operating businesses.
Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer, said, "As promised, we delivered on our cost target and we are determined to maintain this discipline. Our strong capital base enables us to increase distributions to shareholders while supporting business growth. On all dimensions, we are firmly committed to continued delivery on our path towards our 2025 goals."
Further, Deutsche Bank said for its Annual General Meeting on May 16, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board have proposed the payment of a cash dividend of 0.45 euro per share in respect of the financial year 2023, up 50 percent over 2022.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AGmehr Analysen
|13:22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:20
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|10:55
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:20
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|10:55
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:22
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:20
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|10:55
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.07.23
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.01.23
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.24
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.02.24
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16,64
|-0,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.