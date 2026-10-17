DHL Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A0YF81 / ISIN: US25157Y2028

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17.10.2026 06:21:48

DHL Raises FY26 EBIT Outlook After Strong Q3 Performance

(RTTNews) - DHL Group, now officially known as DHL AG, raised its full-year 2026 EBIT outlook, citing continued earnings momentum, particularly in its Express division, and indications of a robust seasonal peak in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects reported group EBIT to exceed 7.0 billion euros, compared with its previous forecast of more than 6.5 billion euros.

DHL increased its outlook for DHL divisions EBIT to more than 6.4 billion euros from more than 5.9 billion euros previously. The outlook remains unchanged for Post & Parcel Germany, where EBIT is expected to exceed 900 million euros, and for Group Functions, which is forecast to post EBIT of around negative 400 million euros.

The revised guidance follows strong preliminary third-quarter results. DHL said group revenue rose more than 12% year over year to approximately 22.6 billion euros in the third quarter of 2026.

Preliminary group EBIT increased to about 1.71 billion euros from 1.48 billion euros a year earlier, representing growth of roughly 16%.

DHL is scheduled to publish its full third-quarter 2026 results on November 5, 2026.

DHL AG (DHLGY) shares closed up 1.73% at $33.00 on October 16.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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