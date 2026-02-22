Micron Technology Aktie
Did Micron Technology Just Send a $200 Billion Warning to Shareholders?
One of the biggest winners in the stock market over the past year has been Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The company, which makes both DRAM memory and NAND flash storage, has seen its stock rise nearly 300% over the past year as a generational memory and storage shortage took hold.This week, The Wall Street Journal published a story elaborating on Micron's massive spending plans to expand capacity. All in all, the memory giant plans to spend upwards of $200 billion on new memory fabs in the U.S. alone, with tens of billions more to be spent overseas this decade.While the market is currently cheering, should Micron's massive spending plans serve as a warning to investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
