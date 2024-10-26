|
26.10.2024 15:12:00
Did Warren Buffett Send the Market a Warning With Berkshire's Sales of Apple and Bank of America? Here's What Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Thinks
Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has surprised the market this year by selling big chunks of two of its largest holdings. First, Berkshire sold more than 60% of its shares in the consumer tech giant Apple, which had constituted more than 40% of Berkshire's equities portfolio. Then, in the second and third quarter, Berkshire trimmed its position in Bank of America by more than 28% through numerous small incremental transactions.The moves surprised investors who have been enjoying the bull market. It's hard for anyone to get inside the mind of one of the greatest investors of all time. But another billionaire investor with superior market returns might have a better idea. Let's see what David Einhorn thinks.Einhorn has managed money since he raised $900,000 from family and friends at age 27. Since his fund Greenlight Capital launched in 1996, it has generated average annual returns of 13.1%, compared to 9.5% for the broader benchmark S&P 500 index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
